THE FUTURE of Tavistock's M&Co store and 179 others across the country are in doubt after the major fashion chain announced yesterday that it has appointed administrators.
The firm employs 3,900 people and has been a familiar face on Tavistock high street for many years.
The following statement has been posted on the company's website: 'Adele MacLeod, Gavin George Scott Park and Robert James Harding of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited were appointed Joint Administrators of M&Co Trading Limited (“the Company”) on 9 December 2022.
'The affairs, business and property of the Company are managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and contract without personal liability.'
The popular store also has a branch in Launceston