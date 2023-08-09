ADDITIONAL funding has been made available to support local farmers and land managers in the Tamar Valley.
Funding of £280,000 is up for grabs until March 2024 as part of the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme and an extension to the programme brings further funds to apply for and farmers are invited to apply now.
The funding is in place to support farmers to make improvements to the natural environment, cultural heritage and public access on their land.
Since 2021, when the Farming in Protected Landscapes was launched, 37 projects in the Tamar Valley AONB have been awarded a total of £700,000. The national picture shows a total spend of £25 million, approving over 2,400 projects, and helping more than 5,000 farmers and landowners.
Becky Butland, newly-appointed farming in protected landscapes officer for the Tamar Valley AONB, said: “The extra funding that Defra has made available under the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme provides farmers, land managers and the Tamar Valley AONB as a whole with a fantastic opportunity to improve the natural environment around them, support public access on their land and improve the cultural heritage of the Valley. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into this role, meeting the farming community and supporting them through this funding programme.”
The programme provides funding for one-off projects which allow farmers and land managers in protected landscapes to: support nature recovery – such as increasing habitats to improve biodiversity or greater connectivity between habitats, mitigate the impacts of climate change – such as reducing flood risk or storing more carbon, provide opportunities for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and its cultural heritage, and support nature-friendly and sustainable farm businesses.
Projects could include creating ponds or other wetlands to support a variety of wildlife; conserving historic features on a farm, such as lime kilns or mining heritage; improving access; or even action to reduce carbon emissions or use of plastics on farms.
Substantial support will be available from April 2024 – March 2025.
The panel will review applications in September and December this year, so it is advised to work to application deadlines of Thursday August 31 and Tuesday October 31 2023 respectively.
To discuss any ideas you may have, or if you have any questions, contact Becky Butland, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer by email: [email protected] or by phone: 07354 163254.
For more information about the programme or to apply visit: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/farming-in-protected-landscapes-in-the-tamar-valley-aonb/