Farmers, growers and gardeners are invited to explore the world of fungi in their soils at a talk that will take place in the Tamar Valley next week.
The talk, 'Planet Fungi Within You Soils' will led by fungal expert, Dr Christian Taylor who will discuss the fungal kingdom that grows in soils and how sustainable agricultural practices can work with fungi to increase yields and reduce pests.
The event will take place on Wednesday February 22 between 5-6pm in the Tamar Valley Centre, Drakewalls, Gunnislake PL18 9FE.