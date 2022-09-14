Funeral for Gunnislake character
Saturday 24th September 2022 9:30 am
THe FUNERAL for popular Gunnislake resident, Peter John Wills is taking place next week.
The funeral will take place at Slapton Parish Church on Thursday September 29 at 12 noon. The funeral will be followed by cremation at Weston Mill Crematorium at 3.30pm. There will also be a further committal at Slapton Church for Peter’s ashes.
Flowers may be sent or donations to Slapton Church of the Cats Protection Trust.
