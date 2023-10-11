THE FUNERAL of talented Tavistock high street jeweller John Baldwin will take place at St Andrew’s Church, Calstock this Friday, October 20, at 11am. The funeral will be followed by a reception at The Tamar Inn in Calstock.
There have been outpourings of grief and expressions of respect after John's death from cancer earlier this month.
John, founder of Baldwin Jewellery, had a great reputation for “fantastic” modern jewellery design as a master goldsmith and creative jewellery designer, leading to the continued success of the Baldwin Jewellery brand.
He showed his skill and creativity from teenage years and was recognised by royalty who commissioned pieces from him, among them the Queen and Princess Margaret.