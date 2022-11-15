Funds secured for 70 large trees to enhance town’s green spaces
Subscribe newsletter
Funding has been secured by West Devon Borough Council to support planting of over 70 new large trees at three green spaces in Tavistock.
A Forestry Commission scheme, funding comes from the Urban Tree Challenge Fund, to support planting at public green spaces within urban environments. The trees will be planted in The Meadows, Bishopsmead and Monksmead.
The scheme includes buying the large standard trees, as well as the protection of the trees, as well as the follow up watering for the first few years to establish them properly.
A bid, in partnership with Tavistock Town Council, will see new planting at the town council-owned Tavistock Meadows.
The Meadows already benefits from mature parkland trees, and the project will increase both the number and variety of trees. The team are making the best use of areas without limiting the use for social recreation and leisure.
The trees will all be planted in late January and early February. The borough council will work alongside a number of partners on the projects. ParkLife SW and Tavistock College will collaborate through the Dartmoor Discovery Days initiative, and the town council parks team will give their assistance for the Meadows planting.
Cllr Neil Jory, leader of West Devon Borough Council, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to add further colour, variety and wildlife interest to our green spaces in Tavistock with new tree planting.
‘The well-used walking and cycling routes through council owned spaces at Bishopsmead and Monksmead will become more attractive on the daily walks to school, shops or work.
‘The trees being planted are a good size so will have immediate impact, helping to increase the appeal of these locations for local residents to stop and enjoy the spaces.’
The planting is part of efforts by the borough council to achieve its climate change and biodiversity targets, working hand in hand with its partners and the community towards a net-zero West Devon.
The planting will add diversity and community value to the town’s green spaces by creating more biodiverse green spaces for residents (with plenty of health and wellbeing benefits) and wildlife enjoyment (with many trees full of flowers and berries), as well as playing a small role in locking up carbon, and creating new shade as our summers get hotter.
Becky Rowe, works manager, from Tavistock Town Council, said: ‘We welcomed the opportunity to work with the borough council on this project.
‘The planting adds to, and complements, our existing trees within the Meadows, including trees that will be full of colour with flower and berries in the spring, and others that are known for autumn colour.
‘The locations for the trees have been carefully considered so that the trees suit its location, including things like the eventual mature size or trees that suit a damper environment, or avoiding areas used for informal recreation.’
You can find further information on trees and tree planting projects here.
For a one stop shop information point for trees from West Devon Borough Council, go to: www.westdevon.gov.uk/landscapes-trees-and-hedges
If you are interested in joining in with tree planting projects, please email [email protected] or message ParkLife through their Facebook page.
For information about sources of funding for tree planting in Devon please go to: www.devonlnp.org.uk/our-work/trees-for-devon/sources-of-funding-for-tree-planting-in-devon
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |