THE RAMM Development Trust has launched a fundraising campaign to raise vital funds to support the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery (RAMM)’s audiences to explore Dartmoor, a landscape that so many of us feel deeply connected to.
From September 2024 to March 2025 the Exeter City Council museum is planning a programme of Dartmoor-inspired activity, but £8,000 of local support is needed to bring all the plans to fruition.
Funds raised will help to unlock further support from grant-giving organisations.
Vital local support is needed from now until Spring 2024 when the Trust hopes to have achieved its fundraising target.
Funds raised will contribute towards three different Dartmoor themed elements: an exhibition, a project supporting young people and a new acquisition for Exeter’s collection.
The exhibition - Titled Dartmoor: a radical landscape, the exhibition will showcase work by artists who have been inspired to create art on and about Dartmoor. The selected artists will all use photography in some form.
Objects from RAMM’s own collection will also be included. Some of the themes explored will consider topical issues including climate change and biodiversity loss.
Inspirational and thought-provoking works by artists such as Susan Derges, Richard Long, Chris Chapman and Nancy Holt could be included.
The exhibition will also showcase two new commissions by Devon-based artists Alex Hartley and Ashish Ghadiali.
Project supporting young people - The last few years have shown us how important getting out into nature is for our physical and mental health, but for young people such experiences can be transformational.
The Dartmoor fundraising campaign will also contribute to a project working with young people who have referrals for mental health support.
Those taking part will use photography to engage with the nature, wilderness and landscape of Dartmoor in wild walks, led by a photographic artist based on Dartmoor.
Their works will go on display for over five months in the Café at RAMM where their creativity can be celebrated and enjoyed by friends, family and thousands of RAMM visitors.
The new acquisition - Fundraising will support the purchase of an artwork by Garry Fabian Miller.
An artist who has lived and worked on Dartmoor for over 30 years, Miller has an international reputation, and the piece, The Darkroom’s Fading Presence would make its Devon debut in the exhibition.
The work would not only be a meaningful addition to the show, but would become part of the Exeter collection and be available for many more displays in the future.
RAMM is applying to grant funders to support this purchase, but competition is fierce. Awards will only be made if RAMM can secure local support.
How people can get involved and show their support - The team at RAMM will be putting together many funding applications over the following months, but they cannot fund everything. Local support through donations and sponsorship from individuals and organisations will be needed if the museum’s plans are to become a reality. Local support will make those funding applications much stronger.
Cllr Laura Wright - Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Culture and City Centre Strategy, and RAMM Development Trust Trustee said: "Dartmoor is a constant in so many people’s lives. With local support our museum can put on an ambitious programme which explores this ancient landscape.
"That local contribution really does make all the difference, it means we can unlock further funding and turn these ideas into tangible outputs which we can all enjoy and be inspired by. Absolutely every pound of support will make a difference.”
As a charity, the RAMM Development Trust depends upon public generosity to help RAMM achieve incredible things. With local support the Dartmoor programme can be brought to life for all to enjoy.
Donations to the RAMM Development Trust, Dartmoor Fundraising Campaign can be made in the following ways:
• Via cheque to Claire Bailey, RAMM Development Officer, Queen Street, Exeter, EX4 3RX