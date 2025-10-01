A CHARITY that sells secondhand furniture and household goods has launched a fundraising appeal to keep its eight Devon shops open.
Refurnish, which has a store in Tavistock, said it is at “breaking point” due to “rising costs”, and that it needs to raise £40,000 by the end of October to stay afloat.
It has managed to crowdfund as much as £3,929 so far at the time of writing.
“For over 20 years, Refurnish has been part of our community – giving families across Devon access to affordable essentials, creating jobs and volunteering opportunities, and saving thousands of tonnes of furniture and household goods from landfill,” a spokesperson said.
“But today, everything we’ve built is under threat. Rising costs mean we could lose our eight shops, our services, and our ability to support the people who need us most.
“That’s why we’ve launched our crowdfunding campaign. We urgently need to raise £40,000 in five weeks to save Refurnish and secure our future.
“Your support today is critical. Together, we can keep Refurnish alive – protecting jobs, helping families, and reducing waste for years to come.
“We are so passionate about the service we provide, and the difference that we make to so many people's lives, but rising costs mean we’re at a breaking point.
“Without urgent support, Refurnish cannot continue to provide this invaluable service.
“This funding will keep our doors open so thousands of people in need can still access affordable essentials, strengthen our online presence, so more people hear about our work and donate and help us build a future where Refurnish is sustainable for the long term.
“Please Gift Aid your donation if you can!”
If you would like to donate, visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-refurnish. Donations are being match-funded by Aviva.
