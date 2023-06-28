The fair will be coming to Holsworthy next week following uncertainty over car park rent.
St Peter's Fair, a staple in the town's calendar, will welcome Rowland's Fun Fair this year despite earlier concern that rental costs had driven the team away. It was reported that Torridge District Council had increase the rent for the Manor Car Park by 40%, leading the fair to cancel its appearance.
A spokesperson for Rowland's Fun Fair original said: "Unfortunately we have cancelled our fair for the annual St Peter’s week fair, due to the council putting nearly 40%. On rental costs from last year. It’s unfeasible for us to attend."
However, following an outcry online, a number of locals have come forward with donations to ensure the Fun Fair will continue.
The Rowland's Fun Fair spokesperson confirmed: "The tradition of St Peter’s week will continue…. Thanks to considerable donations from the people of Holsworthy we will be attending with our fair for fair week. This is for a one year basis only and we will trial this with the rent increase for another year! It’s really is the fact of 'use it, or lose it'.
"We would like to say a massive thank you to all who have donated and look forward to visiting next week!"