Cllr Long (Mebyon Kernow) later responded: “I joined the committee in 2021 and for two years, prior to the Plymouth City Council elections in 2023, the committee was dominated by Conservatives who ran both councils. During this time, myself and others made it clear that the situation could not continue. We have urged that the councils look at alternative income opportunities such as a café and restaurant; we have cautioned against the new toll booths as the future should be ANPR as is operated on the Dartford Crossing, and most importantly have said that it is grossly unfair that the Department of Transport’s A38 goes across the bridge but they pay not a penny towards its upkeep.”