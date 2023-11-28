TEMPERATURES across Teignbridge are set to drop as low as -5 degrees Celsius this week with snow predicted across the moor.
Beginning over the weekend, the icy weather is predicted to continue until the weekend, with low temperatures expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
There is a possibility of snow becoming more widespread, but the Met Office says this is far from certain.
David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, explains: 'After some rain on Monday, conditions will turn mainly dry in the south for a time before a very uncertain period on Thursday and Friday for the southern half of England and Wales.
'The weather models are highlighting several possible solutions from very wet to mainly dry, with a mainly dry picture the most probable outcome at present.
'However, some models include the prospect of an area of low pressure developing and moving in from the south or southwest.
'If this solution proves to be correct, we could see an area of warmer and moisture-laden air ‘bumping’ into the cold air further north. Along the boundary of the two air masses lies a zone across southern and central Britain where snowfall could develop fairly widely.
'Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting.'
Newton Abbot will see lows of 3 degrees Celsius, while coastal Dawlish and Teignmouth will be slightly warmer.
Tavistock and much of the South Hams will be a similar temperature.
Moorland towns such as Princetown and Widecombe in the Moor may see the mercury plummet much lower, with temperatures of -5, with windchill making it feel as low as -8.
South West England weather forecast
Tuesday 28 Nov - Saturday 2 Dec
Headline:
Cloud breaking to sunny spells and a few showers. Cold.
Today:
Some cloud to start across Somerset and Dorset, gradually clearing and break through the morning, leaving some sunnier spells and a few showers through the afternoon. Feeling cold with lighter winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Tonight:
Largely fine this evening and overnight with some showers across Devon and Cornwall. Cold with fog patches and a frost developing under the clearest skies, mainly in the east. Minimum temperature -2 °C.
Wednesday:
A foggy start in the east, with showers further west. Fog gradually lifting to sunny spells with any showers mostly confined to the coasts of Devon and Cornwall. Staying chilly. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Showers or longer spells of rain, with the possibility of snow on the moors, mixed with some sunny intervals. Feeling cold with strong winds to start though easing into Saturday.