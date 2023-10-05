A FREE, engaging talk about the new Tamara Coast to Coast Way, an 87-mile walking route that connects the north and south coasts of the South West and follows much of the River Tamar is taking place next week.
The walk has been open since July thanks to the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The talk will be given by writers and creators of the walking route on Monday October 9 from 7pm at the Tamar Valley Centre in Drakewalls. Discover about the process of mapping the route and any challenges that were overcome along the way from Steve Church. Learn more about the 28 link walks that were created as part of this project by Walk Writer, Sue Viccars. And hear more and see photographs of the experiences of the first official walkers of the entire route from start to finish.
The 7-day walking route broadly follows the River Tamar, the historic boundary between Devon and Cornwall from sea to source, before continuing on to the North coast. Highlights of the Tamara Coast to Coast Way include unspoilt river-valley landscapes in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Cornwall and West Devon Mining World Heritage Site.
For information about the Tamara Coast to Coast Way visit: www.tamarvalley.org.uk/walking.
This event is the first in a series of ‘Tamar Talks’ which will be held at the Tamar Valley Centre. The series covers local environmental issues of interest to those within and outside of the Tamar Valley. Below are other dates of talks in the series:
Wednesday 25th October, 7pm – Brilliant Beavers Talk by Devon Wildlife Trust
Thursday 9th November, 7pm – Regenerative Land Management Talk by Tim Williams
Friday 24th November, 7pm – An Introduction to the Fascinating World of Native Bees by Brigit Strawbridge
Thursday 25th January 2024, 7pm – Fisheries, Dams and Barriers Talk by Westcountry Rivers Trust