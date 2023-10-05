The talk will be given by writers and creators of the walking route on Monday October 9 from 7pm at the Tamar Valley Centre in Drakewalls. Discover about the process of mapping the route and any challenges that were overcome along the way from Steve Church. Learn more about the 28 link walks that were created as part of this project by Walk Writer, Sue Viccars. And hear more and see photographs of the experiences of the first official walkers of the entire route from start to finish.