A FREE plant dye workshop is taking place at Tamar Trails tomorrow (March 10).
Join PhD textiles student and plant dye artist, Sam Aspden who is working towards creating a large-scale Tamar Trails map out of squares of fabric dyed by local plants. Each square will tell a story about the heritage and history of the area around the Tamar Trails. The workshop will involve foraging for plants so it is advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing and to bring a packed lunch and a drink.
If you would like to participate in the workshop meet at Tamar Trails cafe car park at 10am tomorrow (March 10). The workshop will finish at 1pm.