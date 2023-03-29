A FREE art and craft swap is taking place in Stoke Climsland this month.
The event is not only encouraging people to recycle their unwanted items, but will also be raising money for charity.
The event has been organised by Tamar Valley Wombles, a ‘make do and mend’ crafting group. The craft swap is taking place on Saturday April 22 from 10am until 4pm in Stoke Climsland Parish Hall.
The group will be accepting donations to raise money for ShelterBox.
For more information or updates visit: Tamar Valley Wombles on Facebook.