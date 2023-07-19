LOCAL band, Bish! Bash! Borscht! will be performing at Calstock Arts this weekend.
Bish! Bash! Borscht! play Klezmer and traditional music from the Balkans and beyond. These are the sounds of another world, characterised by intensely emotional melodies and irresistible dance tunes; a whirl of surprising rhythms and unfamiliar keys.
With a characteristically expressive clarinet lead that swoops and soars over complementary sounds of accordion, guitar, violin and double bass, the music of Bish! Bash! Borscht! will tug at your heart one moment and make you want to move your feet the next.
The roots of Klezmer can be found in the traditional music of Greece and Turkey, and the dance tunes of Hungary, Romania and the Balkans.
The Bish! Bash! Borscht! repertoire is not exclusively klezmer, straying across international borders into music with the same soul and spirit: Romani tunes from Macedonia and Bulgaria; Sevdah from the cafes of Sarajevo, perhaps the occasional Argentinian tango and even an Italian partisan song.
Bish! Bash! Borscht! comprises of Victoria Martyn – clarinet, Robin Roper – accordion, Chris Boswell – guitar, Sally Hayden – double bass and Gordon Martyn – violin.
The group will be performing at the Old Chapel, Sand Lane, PL18 9QX this Saturday (July 22). Doors and the bar open at 7pm and the performance starts at 8pm.
The event is free entry but you can show your appreciation as there will be a bucket for the band.
For more information visit: https://calstockarts.org/whats-on/