From Saturday 7 to Friday 13 September entry to Cotehele House is free.
The National Trust site is waiving the usual admission fees as part of its Heritage Open Days.
Normal car parking charges however still apply at the site.
As an extra, visitors can book on to a free, two-hour external tour of the house which takes an in-depth look at its architectural development.
At the end of the tour, visitors will be invited to climb the 55 steps up the North West Tower to see Cotehele for a different angle.