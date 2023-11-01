A FREE anniversary concert is set to take place in Stoke Climsland next month.
The concert is to celebrate the 40th anniversary of local choir, The Callington Singers and you’re invited.
The celebratory event will take place at Stoke Climsland Church on Saturday December 9 at 4.30pm. The performance will include Christmas carols and the premiere performance of ‘The Christmas Antiphons’; a specially-written piece composed by the groups musical director, Dr Andrew Wilson.
Refreshments will be provided and there will be a retiring collection.
For more information about the group visit The Callington Singers Facebook Page.