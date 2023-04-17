Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a suspected arson at Tavistock College.
Emergency services were called about a fire in a container in Crowndale Road, Tavistock, at around 3.55pm on Friday 14 April.
The container was extensively damaged during the incident which is being treated as arson. There was also significant damage to the running track at the site.
Four teenagers from the Tavistock area have been arrested on suspicion of arson. They have been released on police bail until Friday 14 July, pending further enquiries.
Detective Sergeant John Crewe, from Barnstaple CID, said: “This fire has caused significant damage to a facility which will no doubt cause disruption to the local community. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the police.
“This incident should serve as a warning and highlights the dangers which can be caused by careless or irresponsible behaviour, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, and potentially putting lives at risk.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or video footage that could help with our enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting 50230084908.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.