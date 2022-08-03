Foodbank helping its highest numbers
Tavistock Foodbank is now seeing its highest numbers of users ever, following the pandemic and with the increased cost of living crisis.
The foodbank, situated at the Lower Deck Cafe of the Tavistock United Reformed Church on Russell Street, first opened as an emergency food resource for the people of the town and its surrounding areas in 2012.
Linda Medland, a volunteer who has worked at the foodbank for nine years, said: ‘Every week here is different, we don’t have regular people, this is an emergency means of support so the people we have visiting change from week to week – we never know how many people we will get. Last week we had ten food parcels made up, which could serve ten families of six or ten single individuals for example.
‘When I first started, we would prepare five or six parcels but in the past few weeks we’ve had numbers like 17, then 12 but now rarely less than ten. It’s definitely doubled in the last few years.
‘Christmas last year was a real eye opener, we prepared a record number of special packages for those in need.’
With the cost of living crisis predicted to worsen by the autumn, volunteers and staff at the foodbank have stated they predict their numbers will continue to increase further.
The foodbank wants to stress that help is available for everyone experiencing difficulty in the PL19/20 area.
Trustee Julie Jillians said: ‘We would really like to dispel a myth regarding access to the foodbank: everyone is welcome to use it, including those who work. It is NOT just for people who are claiming benefits.
‘We are currently seeing our highest numbers and these include people from all walks of life. People are worrying, even when they still work full-time. We treat people with kindness, understanding and compassion. There is absolutely no shame in requiring help, which everyone is entitled to.
‘Although we are open on Friday mornings, we operate on discretion and if someone is in need we can meet them here and open up especially for them. We just want stigma to disappear.’
To receive a food parcel, a voucher must be granted from an agency such as (Rural Devon) Citizens Advice, Job Centre Plus, Debt Advice Tavistock Area, West Devon Borough Council Housing, Tavistock Area Support Services and West Devon Children’s Centre. An advisor from Citizens Advice is on hand at the foodbank during its opening hours from 10am to 2pm every Friday for those who wish to go the foodbank directly, where signposting or referrals to other services is also offered.
Linda said: ‘Once issued with a voucher, those attending can also benefit from a free meal from the cafe for themselves and up to three others. They can then come back the next week and receive a free meal too.’
The foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust, is one of a number of growing food resources in Tavistock, including the TaviFridge and the new Food Hub.
For more information, or if you would like to donate to the foodbank, visit: https://tavistock.foodbank.org.uk
