A FOOD scheme for those having trouble making ends meet is asking for sponsorship.
Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) is seeking help to subsidise the cost of a box of food which normally costs recipients £17 and is enough to feed a family for a week.
The inititative – Tavistock Food Box – is a partrnership with the Red and Black Club (at Tavistock Football Club) and Tavi Helps has helped 200 families with a total of 400 boxes over its five-month life so far.
Graham Parker, of DCFA, said: ‘Although we ask £17 donation for the boxes, we will not turn away people if they truly can’t afford to donate towards the boxes, so we’re asking for sponsors to help our costs – to give the gift of food.
‘We store our food in fridges and freezers which have rocketed in energy costs to run and we also have to fuel and keep our vans on the road. So, far we’ve been amazed at the generosity with sponsorship from West Devon borough councillors’ locality funds which has helped pay for 60 family boxes. A family who lost their parents paid for boxes as a memorial to their parents. Also, the Red and Black Club bridge club have donated.’
Among those the scheme has helped are a woman who came home from hospital to cupboards bare. The charity responded with an emergency delivery of food. ‘Many people we come across on the doorstep are in tears with relief and gratitude when we hand them a box,’ said Graham.
‘I met a family with five children with parents in work who, a year ago, had holidays, saved and gave to charity. But now they have to rely on charity themselves.It’s also very rewarding to see the Ukrainian families we help then go onto get jobs and no longer need us.I’m constantly given new hope by the kindness of the people of Tavistock.’
The boxes are available for collection from the Red and Black Club on Crowndale Road, Tavistock, on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11am to midday.DCFA volunteer drivers also deliver to homes in villages round Tavistock. To order a box, sponsor a box or volunteer, please email: [email protected]
A £5 bag of food can be collected at the Saturday Surplus Food Store at the Red and Black Club from 11am to 12 noon.