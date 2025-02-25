New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Pump & Pedal at Prewley Hub, Sourton Down; rated on February 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Dartmoor Inn at Dartmoor Inn, Lydford; rated on February 13
• Rated 4: The Market Inn at Market Inn, 2 Whitchurch Road, Tavistock; rated on January 16