New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dartmoor Coffee at Downside, Plymouth Road, Horrabridge; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: The Original Pasty House at Bedford House, West Street, Tavistock; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Gidleigh Park Hotel at Chagford; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Well Being Cafe at 14 St James Street, Okehampton; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: The Beehive Farm Shop & Caf? At The Beehive Farm Shop & Cafe, 76 The Square, Chagford; rated on December 13
• Rated 4: Pym Street Coffee Lounge at 1b, Pym Street, Tavistock; rated on January 10
• Rated 1: Maida at Mai ' Da, 37 Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on January 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Rock Inn at Yelverton; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Peter Tavy Inn at Peter Tavy; rated on January 4
• Rated 3: The White Hart at 58 Fore Street, North Tawton; rated on January 18
• Rated 3: The Whitchurch Inn at Church Hill, Whitchurch; rated on December 1
• Rated 1: The Prince of Wales at Prince Of Wales, Tavistock Road, Princetown; rated on December 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sourton Cross Greggs at Sourton Cross Services, Sourton; rated on January 8