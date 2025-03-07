New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Liaison at 3 Church Lane, Tavistock; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Karen's at 42 Brook Street, Tavistock; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: Bob's Cafe at Pannier Market, The Market, Tavistock; rated on February 18
• Rated 5: Dukes Coffee House at 8-11 The Market, Tavistock; rated on February 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Bearslake Inn at Lake, Sourton; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Dukes 2 Go at 6 The Market, Tavistock; rated on February 18