New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Drakes Farm and Cafe at Higher Fingle Farm, Crockernwell; rated on October 2
• Rated 4: The Ship Inn at Morwellham Quay, Morwellham; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pretoria Vaults at 22 North Street, Okehampton; rated on October 17
• Rated 4: The George at The George Hatherleigh, 5 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on October 3
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Peace and Coffee Ltd at PL20; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: The Snack Shack at Woodovis Caravan Park, Gulworthy; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Pixieland at Dartmeet, Princetown; rated on September 15
• Rated 4: Oke Grill at 9 West Street, Okehampton; rated on October 17