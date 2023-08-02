A WEST Devon food hub has marked its first anniversary with demand still climbing as the cost of living crisis endures.
Tavistock Food Hub was set up in July last year in response to the rising cost of the basics. It is open at King’s Church, on Pixon Lane on Wednesdays from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Rachel Harrison-French set up the Tavistock, Horrabridge and Princetown food hubs, she is the network project manager.
She said: “The ongoing high usage of the food hubs continues to prove there’s a big need in West Devon for food support. Food inflation, especially the basics is above 20 per cent. It is the cost of the basics which is the most important to take into account, because the price rises disproportinately hit the lower earners as the slightest rise has more of an impact in percentage terms on them. People on the basic wages and even families on average wages pay more of their income on food than as a percentage than better off people.
“We offer people struggling to meet all their bills and to feed themselves benefit from our bags which they can fill with fresh fuit and veg and treats and the basics for a suggested £5 donation. This is amazing value because it saves an average of £15 a bag compared with a typical shop of comparable products.”
The hubs have kept the price at £5, despite continuing prices rises since she set up Feeding Devon, an overall name for the network of mobile food hubs (different from the food banks for people in emergency food poverty who receive free support).
The food hubs, such as Princetown, can reach people in isolated communities and maximises the use of donated food, making them more efficient in the distribution of food which the hubs have to buy and rducing food waste.
Rachel thanked all the volunteers and donors who ensure the food hubs continue weekly: “The success of Tavistock Food Hub in meeting need is down to the incredible volunteers who make it a wonderful place for local people. We not only offer affordable healthy food, but also a home-cooked lunch for a 50p donation. Our volunteers can also help signpost people to sources of help if they have a other life challenges. It’s all part of our wraparound care and it’s appreciated by me and the users.”
Sarah Cooper, Tavistock Food Hub manager, said: “Feeding Devon is part of a growing movement to redistribute surplus food and reduce food waste. The UK is the worst offender in Europe for throwing away good food and it is a big carbon emitter. The UK is also very near the top of the list for food poverty.
“Membership is open to anyone who is struggling with the present financial crisis. The pandemic and lockdown and the impact this has had on people’s earnings plus inflation, mortgage rises and the cost of fuel is making life very tough for a lot of people. We hope our food hub can reduce some of the stress.”
The food hub’s Facebook page can be found at: https://rb.gy/zgiio