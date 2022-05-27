Food donation help needed

Kind-hearted people in Tavistock are being urged to support the UK’s biggest food donation event this summer, with charities launching a huge recruitment drive for volunteers.

This year the Trussell Trust and FareShare are marking 10 years of working in partnership with Tesco to collect food donations in its supermarkets.

The two charities have now put a call out for volunteers to help out at collection points in stores during the Tesco Food Collection, which takes place at Tavistock’s Tesco store from June 30 to July 2.

During the collection, customers will be asked to donate long-life food to help food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide food parcels to people facing financial hardship, as well as to help FareShare in supporting frontline charities and community groups.

Volunteers are needed because they play a vital role in speaking to customers, encouraging them to donate, and helping them to choose items that are most-needed by Tavistock foodbanks and charities. Tesco will top up all the food donated during the collection with an additional 20% cash donation to the charities to support them in their work.

Every can or packet donated will make a difference, with the Trussell Trust’s network of food bank centres reporting a 14% rise in food parcels handed out last year, while more than 75% of the charity and community groups supplied by FareShare are also reporting an increase in demand.

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust CEO, said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, millions of people are struggling to survive. We know that too many families will be forced to use a food bank over the coming months because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this summer by volunteering could make all the difference to your Tavistock food bank during this busy period. You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or you could donate food to your local Tesco donation point. Please do get in touch to hear about volunteering opportunities.”

Lucy Bearn, Operations Director at FareShare South West, added: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on thousands of families and our charities are telling us that demand for their services continues to grow as a result.

“That’s why the Tesco Summer Food Collection is so important. We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this summer to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”