A food aid worker is helping organise a special coronation competition to ice a cake fit for a king. Graham Parker, pictured far right, who volunteers for Devon and Cornwall Food Action, is appealing for creative sweet-toothed people of any age to help raise funds for people in food poverty. He said: ‘The charity has been donated hundreds of crown-shaped light Italian Pandora sponge cakes. We’re asking anyone of any age to use their imagination to decorate one in a royal theme to mark the coronation.’ The best adult and child (U-16) entries will win £50 prizes. Entry is £3. Entry forms and cakes are available from the Red and Black Club, Crowndale Road, Tavistock, 11am to noon or email [email protected]