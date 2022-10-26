Food Bank creates Warm Space in Callington church

The plan is to open the warm space five days per week (Monday-Friday) from 10am until 4pm and will have different organisations and activities available on various days. One of which will be a Citizens Advice worker which the foodbank has just secured funding for to enable a worker to be made available in Callington, a service that had previously stopped. As of yet, it is undecided when the worker will be available, but it is envisaged that the service will start around Christmas/New Year.