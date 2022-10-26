Food Bank creates Warm Space in Callington church
AS WINTER approaches and the cost of living crisis continues to impact communities, Callington Food Bank has been working hard behind the scenes to increase support for those in need.
The Food Bank has teamed up with local organisations in Cornwall and has announced that a Warm Space will be provided at The Mustard Seed Church on Launceston Road, Callington.
The plan is to open the warm space five days per week (Monday-Friday) from 10am until 4pm and will have different organisations and activities available on various days. One of which will be a Citizens Advice worker which the foodbank has just secured funding for to enable a worker to be made available in Callington, a service that had previously stopped. As of yet, it is undecided when the worker will be available, but it is envisaged that the service will start around Christmas/New Year.
The organisations that have come together to create this Warm Space are within the Caradon Local Alliance and include: The Mustard Seed Evangelical Church, Callington Foodbank, Work Skills South West/Battling-On, Callington Town Council, Livewest, Volunteer Cornwall, Age UK (Cornwall) and Callington Primary School.
Alex Polglase, coordinator for Callington Food Bank said: ‘It’s amazing that the town’s local organisations have come together to help provide a warm space for those in need, but it’s a shame that in today’s society that something like this is needed.’
For more information or to get involved contact Alex at: alex.polglase @ callingtonfoodbank.org.uk or Sue Johns at: sue @ wssw.org.uk
Another warm space has also been made available at Tamar Valley Methodist Church, Albaston (below Delaware Primary School). The warm space will be open on Mondays 10 am - 12 noon and Thursdays 10.30 am - 12 noon. Hot drinks and toast - all welcome.
