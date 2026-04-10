BOVEY Tracey will celebrate everything spring-like and traditional with its Green Man Spring Festival this month.
Saturday, April 25, will see full day of entertainment with a procession of Morris sides, lead by The Green Man.
Around 20 Morris sides will be taking part in this event, which also includes gift and craft stands, street food, and traditional music throughout the day.
After several years in the town, the Green Man Festival has become somewhat of an institution in Bovey Tracey.
The event kicks off at 10, with a procession of all the dancers through the high street.
The dancers then split off into different parts of the town with three or four sides together.
They proceeded to dance throughout the day, culminating with everyone coming together to dance the ‘Tinners Rabbit’, a dance originally created by the Grimspound side, many moons ago.
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