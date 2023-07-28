Okehampton Hockey Club, in conjunction with OCRA, have been running weekly Ladies’ Pay and Play sessions, writes Jane Jones.
At the last session before the summer break the Ladies played a game with the help of previous Pay and Play ladies who now play regularly for the club. The sessions will start again in September.
l Teams from Exeter CV Hornets, North Devon, Bude and Okehampton enjoyed a mixed seven-a-side hockey festival in Okehampton on Sunday.
The sides played a ‘round-robin’ style tournament and it was closely contested down to the last round of games with Okehampton edging out Bude to win on goal difference.
The players were grateful to the umpires whose expertise contributed to the enjoyment of the festival.
l Okehampton member Andy Paterson’s talent and hard work were rewarded when he was selected to represent the Scottish Masters Over-45s team.
He was part of the team at the Great Britain and Ireland Four Nations tournament in June, hosted by Southgate Hockey Club.
Andy also represented Scotland Over-45s at the World Masters Hockey tournament at Nottingham Hockey Centre at the beginning of July, playing against Wales, Ireland, France, England, Germany and The Netherlands. The club is very proud of Andy’s achievements.
Players and officials of all ages and abilities are very welcome at Okehampton Hockey Club.