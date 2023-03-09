A flood alert has been issued for Dartmoor Rivers with the areas of Okehampton, Sticklepath, Jacobstowe and North Tawton likely to be affected, the Government has said.
Flooding to low lying land and roads is possible with the main area affected being the Upper River Taw from Sticklepath to Newnham Bridge and the River Okement and its tributaries.
The Government said: 'We expect river levels to remain high throughout the day although no flooding to properties is forecast and warnings are not expected to be issued.
'Take care near the areas of concern and monitor your local weather conditions. We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the area checking for and clearing blockages in this location.'
Updates are likely to be made this evening or earlier if the situation arises