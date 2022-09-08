Flax revival in the Tamar Valley

Flax is normally sewn in April when the soils are warm enough and harvested at the end of August or beginning of September. Flax is a unique plant as every part of the plant can be used. Flax is also easy to grow. ‘It’s one of the least demanding crops, Vicky said. ‘It doesn’t get many pests or diseases and it doesn’t need watering.’ Flax, however, is quite particular as you have to pull it up by hand. During harvest time, Vicky relies on volunteers to help with the harvest and although the plant requires processing by hand and is time-consuming, Vicky enjoys the slow rhythmn of the processes and so do the volunteers.