FLASH floods hit West Devon after a short intense period of heavy rain yesterday (Tuesday).
A Met Office yellow weather warning heralded the late afternoon deluge and led to drains and culverts being overwhelmed and at least one home having floodwater leaking under their door.
West Devon Borough Council has set up a helpline for those affected by flooding. A council spokesman said: “If you’ve been affected by flash floods in Tavistock or anywhere in West Devon today, including if you’ve been made homeless or are vulnerable, please get in touch on our out-of-hours emergency number on 01822 813360, leave us a message and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, a couple had to have help unblocking drains when floodwater flowed down their drive and under the front door of their old toll house on Parkwood Road in Tavistock yesterday. The residents Alison and Callum Veale were out at work at the time, but Callum’s daughter was in to start clearing items off the floor to reduce water damage.
Callum, a self-employed gas engineer, said: “My neighbour called me to tell me my house was in the middle of a small lake from the floodwater. When I get home the local authority was there trying to drain the water away by unblocking culverts and drains. It did eventually flow away.
“But it does happen about twice a year when the spate rivers, such as the Tavy which rises and falls very quickly by large amounts, can’t cope with heavy rain. We also have another stream that feeds the Tavy and goes underground and into our garden when it floods.
“The trouble is that the drained and culverts are not cleared regularly enough.”
Callum said there was not major damage, just to rugs on stone floors. Electricity was restored today after a power cut due to water ingress.