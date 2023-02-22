Cold and wintry weather is set to return to the UK over the next few days with the possibility of snow in some parts of the country but five years ago today (February 22) a major Sudden Stratospheric Warning (SWW) brought the Beast from the East to our shores causing unusually low temperatures and heavy snow.
The 'Anticyclone Hartmut' storm caused widespread disruption and a red weather warning for snow was issued for South West England and South Wales.
Blizzards, strong winds, drifting snow and bitter cold created some of the most testing weather experienced in the UK for years. Up to 50cm of snow fell on high ground. Hundreds of people were stranded in their cars with the military called in to help rescue drivers and passengers. Schools were closed and communities rallied to open up village halls and community centres as temporary shelters so people could find warmth and food when they couldn't get home.
A major incident was declared in parts of south-west England over concerns medical staff could not reach hospitals. Train companies operated reduced services and airports cancelled or delayed flights. People were warned not to go out but sadly some people died in the storm, such as in car accidents caused by icy conditions.
Here we take a look back at our archives with a selection of pictures from 2018 Beast from the East and how it affected West Devon.