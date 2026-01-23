A PATCHWORK quilt featuring memorials to people from Cornwall who took their own lives has gone on display at Lys Kernow.
It formed the centrepiece of an event aimed at raising awareness of mental health and suicide and encouraging people to sign up for suicide prevention training.
The ‘memory quilt’ is part of the national Speak Their Name initiative which supports people bereaved by suicide, aiming to spark conversation and celebrate the lives lost.
The council’s public health team linked up with Speak Their Name Cornwall and mental health charity Mind to organise the event.
It ties in with the Towards Zero suicide campaign in Cornwall and also featured representatives from Healthy Cornwall, Papyrus and the Samaritans.
Cllr Thalia Marrington, cabinet member for community safety and public health, said: “The Speak Their Name memory quilt is such a powerful symbol of the devastation caused by suicide and an important reminder of why the Towards Zero campaign is so vital.
“It’s crucial that we confront this issue openly and work together, which is why events like the one on Monday are so important.
“Free training is available for anyone living or working in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, helping people feel more confident in having these conversations and guiding others to the right support.”
Val Ribbons from Speak Their Name Cornwall said: “People who have died by suicide are not defined by their death – they lived unique lives that touched all the people who loved and cared for them. Our beautiful Memorial Quilts honour those lives. The mums, dads, friends, and siblings that contribute to them come together in our groups to remember their loved ones and celebrate their lives.”
The memory quilt will be in New County Hall in Truro until February 13, before moving to St Johns Hall, Penzance until March 6, and then onto Chy Trevail, Bodmin.
