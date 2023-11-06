THE ooohs and aaahs were probably louder than the fireworks at Tavistock Lions annual fireworks display last Saturday.
The move to fire off not so noisy incendiaries came about as the organisers sought to calm pet owners and residents who complained last year the explosions disturbed man and beast.
The event, held as a community service to reduce the potential danger of burns from many individual garden displays, was deemed a success as about 1,500 people paid to see the display on Tavistock Community Football Club ground.
A Lions Club spokesman said: “We’re really pleased that so many people enjoyed our fireworks by Two Tigers. There seemed to be far fewer fireworks being held in people’s gardens. One major aim was to provide a safe display for lots of people, so they didn’t need have many separate fireworks parties which only increases the likelihood of accidents. We also had more quiet fireworks than normal, which were introduced as a result of feedback when people asked for a quieter night.”
He thanked the sponsors T&J and L&J Fish and Chips shop and Fairway Furniture: “They were very generous and helped us cover our costs.
"The idea was not to make a lot of money for our ongoing support to community events, but to lay on a fun night for families which we succeeded in.”
He thanked Dartmoor Search and Rescue, Tavistock, and Devon & Somerset Fire Service for emergency cover and Tavistock Community FC.
Photos by Jonathan Crosbie.