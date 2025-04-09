As the weather gets drier and more people decide to celebrate the sunny spells on Dartmoor, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue plea that people remain extremely vigilant to reduce the risk of uncontrolled moorland fires.
Uncontrolled wildfires in sensitive areas like Dartmoor can cause long–lasting damage to wildlife and have a significant impact on the landscape.
Wildfires also put livestock and members of the public at risk.
Ian Donovan, watch manager from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are asking people not to use barbecues in dry, grassy areas, to take extreme care when disposing of cigarettes and matches and to take all litter home when they leave.
“Great care should also be taken with camping stoves and fuel which are always best placed on flat stones wherever possible.”
With an increased risk of wildfires, please do the following to protect everyone.
• Avoid using disposable barbecues in dry, grassy areas
• Never leave fires unattended and ensure they are fully extinguished
• Always put cigarettes out properly before disposing of them
• Dispose of rubbish responsibly—sunlight reflecting off glass can ignite fires
The Met Office this week issued an amber warning for fire severity across parts of England, following the sunniest March on record. Dry conditions are expected to continue into the Easter holidays.
Dartmoor National Park brought awareness to the importance of taking care while out on the moors during the Easter holidays.
On Facebook they said: “Please don’t light BBQs or campfires. Glass, cigarettes, and matches left on the ground can just as easily start a fire so please remember to take rubbish home with you.”
In the event of seeing a fire the public are asked to report it quickly to the fire service by phoning 999 and provide information that can help the firefighters find the location or use (what3words).