A fire-damaged Co-op shop in Tavistock is seeking planning permission as part of a major restoration and upgrade before a planned reopening.

The Market Street store (one of two Co-ops in the town) is expected to reopen for business in early December, in time for Christmas shopping.

Firefighting teams from across Devon attended the blaze in mid-June and fire investigators say it was caused by an electrical fault.

Now the company is seeking planning permission from West Devon Borough Council for the redecoration of a new shopfront, a new refrigeration plant for the flat roof and a relocated cash machine.

Meanwhile, Tavistock’s second Co-op store on Brook Street has extended its weekday opening hours to compensate for the closure of its sister store.