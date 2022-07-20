Fire-devastated company shortlisted for national award
A BROTHER and sister who lost their fledgling pet carpentry business in a blaze in Yelverton have seen their business been shortlisted for a national contest applauding entrepreneurs.
Gemma and Harry Glover and their staff were left without a workshop after the blaze swept through their premises at the Old English Industrial Estate off the Princetown road in October.
All the business’s equipment was destroyed in the fire as well as all the furniture projects Harry and his team were working on.
However, they have come back stronger, opening new premises at Langage Business Park near Plymouth, and have seen their efforts recognised with a nomination for business founder Harry in the entrepreneur category in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
Gemma, who does the marketing for the business, said the nomination was a huge boost to their morale as a team, who will travel to London for the awards ceremony in November.
Harry is up for the title alongside shortlisted people in regions across the country.
The award recognises the efforts by Harry and the team to rise from the ashes, literally, of their business and make a fresh start.
Harry, whose second baby was born during the midst of everything, said: ‘After an incredibly challenging year for The Pet Carpenter, I am over the moon to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2022.
‘Such recognition is not only an accolade for The Pet Carpenter, but for my incredible staff, family and customers and the wider family who rallied round and supported me during one of the most difficult times in my life.
‘I am truly grateful to be a finalist alongside many great UK businesses and I thoroughly look forward to where this takes us next.’
Harry, who went to school at Tavistock College, set up The Pet Carpenter to provide bespoke furniture for pets which would fit in with their owners’ homes.
Starting off at on his dining room table during lockdown, he and Gemma progressed to move into premises in Yelverton, employing seven people at the time of the fire in October last year.
Eight fire crews attended the blaze at its height, which broke out overnight after spreading from neighbouring premises.
Gemma said the award nomination meant so much.
‘I am over the moon because I think after everything and look at the other entrepreneurs who are in that category, there are some incredible businesses so even to get a nomination is phenomenal after afterthing. It is a real boost for us and something to celebrate.’
