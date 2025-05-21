A weekly social food service is open in Buckland Monachorum on Wednesdays.
The ‘Buckland Cares’ Food Hub opens 9.30am to 11am in Buckland chapel. Users do not need proof of benefit claims to qualify to claim food.
A hub spokesman said: “You do not need proof that of being on benefits as we are here to help any individuals or families who are in need in Buckland Monachorum, Crapstone, Milton Combe. Yelverton and surrounding areas within the Buckland Parish.
“Some families and individuals may struggle and go hungry for many different reasons, from receiving unexpected bills when on a low income, redundancy or being unable to work due to illness. Providing food at these times, makes a big difference to people in need.”