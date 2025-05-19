High-flying veteran adventurer Joey Warren is shedding the years and reaching high to support her village church.
Joey Warren, of Buckland Monachorum, is planning her first-ever flight in a glider on Saturday, June 21, at the impressive age of 96, after winning the chance to fly in a charity auction.
She is now seeking sponsorship for the one-hour free lesson given by the Dartmoor Gliding Society, Brentor, to help modernise Milton Combe Parish Church’s heating.
This ambition appears to hold know fears for the widow who has previously sailed on her husband’s yacht and also joined him on underwater diving explorations before he died seven years ago.
Joey, who has spent 40 years supporting the RHS with magnolias, camellia and rhododendrons and was previously a secretarial teacher, said: “Everyone thinks I’m a bit mad going gliding at my advanced age, but I’m ready for it. I’m not frightened and have complete confidence in my pilot and in the glider.”
She has visited the aerodrome to watch the operation and meet her pilot: “It’s very impressive how they take the gliders up and land them and move the planes on and off the runway area.
“It’s very quiet and slow, but there’s continuous action. I was excited to see how it all operated and I’m excited to actually fly.
“I’m looking forward to being high up above the earth and seeing the countryside. It would be really good to see Buckland and my house, if I’m allowed.
“I’m imagining it’ll be lovely peaceful up there. I’ve been up in a private plane before. I really liked that and also being high above the clouds in a passenger jet. Sub-aqua is like that, but it’s too much hard work for little time underwater. I don’t plan to take up gliding as a hobby though.”
Donations can be made via BACS transfer: Ref: MC Church Heating. Bank: Lloyds. Sort Code: 309668. Acc number: 04926266.