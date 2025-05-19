Families flocked to the Yelverton Family Fun Day and Tractor Run last weekend.
The free charity event at Harrowbeer Airfield near Crapstone raised funds for Children’s Hospice South West through charged entry to the tractor rally which attracted about 75 vehicles of all ages and sizes.
The tractors drew applause from onlookers as they left the airfield in a noisy convoy and took a tour around the lanes through nearby villages, attracting hoots from traffic and cheers from people gathering along the route.
The tractors, some pulling trailers carrying working and pet dogs and family members, returned to the airfield after their run to the delight of visitors.
Among the many stalls and other attractions was a light-hearted dog show, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.