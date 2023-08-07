FIRE crews from Tavistock, Totnes and Ivybridge have been battling an overnight blaze at a yard at Marsh Mills
Crews from 12 fire stations were still at the blaze this morning, Monday.
Fire Control reports: ‘Two crews from Crownhill and Plympton were mobilised to reports of a fire in the open at a yard on Plymouth Road Marsh mills.
‘On arrival crews confirmed there was a large fire involving wooden pallets and requested a further three fire engines to attend and an aerial appliance.
‘These were sent from Crownhill, Camels Head, Greenbank and Yelverton. Crews confirmed the fire was continuing to spread but were attacking the fire using multiple main jets and ground monitors.
‘At midnight crews made pumps 8 for extra personnel.
These were sent from Ivybridge, Tavistock and Saltash in Cornwall. There are a large number of pallets well alight and crews have set up the aerial appliance as a water tower.
In a last update shortly after 5am they said: ‘A joint emergency services (JESIP) meeting is being held with police and network rail due to the fire being so close to the railway line and large plumes of smoke over the track.
‘Further details will be added in due course.’