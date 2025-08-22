Fire crews from Tavistock, Yelverton and Plympton were called to put out a tractor fire which had spread to a hedgerow yesterday.
Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a tractor on fire near Mary Tavy mid-morning.
Two fire engines and a water bowser were sent to the incident.
On arrival crews confirmed the tractor was well alight and had also set fire to approximately 30 metres of hedgerow. Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one foam jet and two hose reel jets. The tractor was severely damaged by fire with the cause determined to be accidental.
The fire was declared out at 2.35pm.
