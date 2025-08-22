A MAN has been sentenced to two years in prison for terrorising the life of his former partner.
Jonathon Champion, 52, formerly of the Callington area, appeared at Truro Crown Court for sentence on Friday, August 8 after pleading guilty to harassment causing alarm and distress and breach of a restraining order.
The court heard how Champion has repeatedly targeted the victim since she ended their relationship.
Following a conviction in 2024 for similar offending against the same victim, a restraining order was put in place preventing Champion from contacting her either directly or indirectly or visiting her address.
Despite being well aware of the terms of the restraining order, in February of this year Champion contacted the victim on Facebook, and posted several statuses that were derogatory towards her despite not naming her directly. These messages also included thinly veiled threats.
Following his release from custody for the previous conviction, Champion requested others to monitor the victim and report her whereabouts to him.
Champion also contacted the victim’s daughter and family members discussing her, further showing his obsession with her and desire to isolate her from her family. The voice notes sent to police were derogatory and grossly offensive in nature.
Champion’s probation worker reported him being preoccupied and obsessed by the victim, despite his previous sentence and the restrictions placed upon him. His phone revealed communications with various people asking them to take photos and send updates of the victim.
WhatsApp messages showed that Champion attempted to track the victim and he continuously monitored her social media.
Due to ongoing concerns about his behaviour and a threat posed towards the victim, Champion was arrested on March 7. Champion offered no comment in interview.
Officer in the case, DC Isla Ferguson said: “Despite a previous sentence for offences against the same victim, Jonathon Champion continued to target her and make her life a misery.
“A court order did little to deter him as he continued to monitor the victim and obsess over her. This offending must have been absolutely terrifying for the victim.
“Champion also attempted to involve other people in a bid to make her more vulnerable and escalate his predatory behaviour.
“I would like to commend her bravery and we hope this sentence means she is now able to move on with her life.
“As a force we remain committed to prioritising offending against women and girls.”
