FIRE crews from Callington, Saltash and Liskeard, together with an officer, were called to a blaze in a two-storey building in Callington in the early hours of Wednesday (August 20).
The fire broke out around 12.49am on the first floor of the property, where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus worked to bring the flames under control. Two hose reels were used in the operation.
Crews remained on the scene to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to carry out safety checks.
No further details have been released by the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
