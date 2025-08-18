A MAN is celebrating 30 years of working in the NHS by abseiling down the outside of Derriford Hospital.
Dan Stevens, who is associate director of operations for pharmacy at the hospital, is abseiling down the front of the building as part of a Plymouth Hospitals Charity’s fundraising to mark his 30th anniversary of working in the NHS in September.
Dan’s career in the NHS began in the early 1990s on a Youth Training Scheme as a trainee accountant, earning £29.50 a week. Since then, his journey has taken him through roles in finance, analytics, performance management, operational leadership, and even project management during the pandemic, when he played a part in setting up the Nightingale Hospital in Exeter.
For the past five years, Dan has overseen the operational side of pharmacy at Derriford, working closely with colleagues to recruit, improve culture and make the department a better place to work.
Reflecting on three decades in the health service, Dan said: “I’ve seen the NHS go full circle more than once, but the people remain its most important asset. That’s why I wanted to mark my 30 years in a way that gave something back to staff.”
Dan has chosen to take on the abseil to raise funds for staff wellbeing in his department. Ideally, he would love to refurbish the pharmacy staff room, which he describes as “really outdated,” but even if that proves ambitious, he hopes to make smaller improvements that will give colleagues “a bit of a pick-me-up.”
He won’t be doing his challenge alone. After sharing his plans on social media, one of his sisters decided to join him in taking on the challenge.
The abseil takes place on September 13 and 14 and anyone can sign up; staff, patients, families, or members of the public. For Dan, it’s the perfect way to celebrate three decades of service while giving something back to the people he works alongside every day.
