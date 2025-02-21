Fire crews in Tavistock and Yelverton were called out to a fire at lunchtime in Tavistock convenience store.
The fire under a fridge unit at the post office and convenience store was out on arrival, the fire service reported.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ We were called to the Post Office on Abbey Place in Tavistock at 1.42pm today to reports that a fire had started under a commercial fridge unit.
“Two appliances from Tavistock and Yelverton Fire Stations attended. On arrival the fire was already out so crews made sure it had been fully extinguished, and that the scene was safe before returning to their stations.”