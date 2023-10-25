CALLINGTON fire crew rushed to the scene after a van caught fire near Callington Tesco at the weekend.
The incident took place on Sunday, October 29 at around 2.30pm. On the crew’s arrival, smoke issuing from the vehicle soon escalated to a well-developed fire. The crew quickly got to work, with two firefighters in breathing apparatus using two hose real jets to extinguish the fire.
The officer in charge requested an additional appliance from Callington to support with a road closure until the scene was made safe.
For more information about Callington Community Fire Station visit their Facebook page.