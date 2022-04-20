Final ‘no’ for 20 homes on Lamerton field

Baker Estates’ proposal for 20 homes on this field behind The Farriers has been turned down on appeal.

A PLANNING inspector has given a final ‘no’ to a proposal for 20 homes on a field on the outskirts of Lamerton.

Newton Abbot developer Baker Estates wanted to build 14 open market houses and six affordable ones on land behind The Farriers, opposite the Blacksmiths Arms.

However, planning inspector Andrew Spencer-Peet turned down the application.

He said the field, separated from the main village by the main road, was ‘intrinsically rural in character’ and failed to provide enough affordable housing to override this concern.

The decision has been welcomed by parish council chairman Roger Geake.

He said: ‘This is an important decision for Lamerton. We were really surprised when, in recommending approval, it seemed that the planning officers had misunderstood their own Local Plan. However, the decision of the council’s committee to go against their officers’ recommendation has been completely vindicated by this very clear decision by the inspector. The people of Lamerton came together to oppose the proposal and, by joining forces with West Devon Borough Council, the parish council has shown the power of community action in the planning process.’

The application, 1766/21/OPA, had originally been turned down by WDBC last October. WDBC’s planning officer had recommended that the application should be approved.

However, Lamerton parish councillor Jess Evans and ward borough councillor Neil Jory persuaded members of the WDBC development management committee that the application flew in the face of the council’s Joint Local Plan. The commuitte voted to reject it, and Baker Estates subsequently appealed. In rejecting the appeal on April 20, Mr Spencer-Peet said: ‘The appeal site cannot be said to be physically remote from Lamerton. However, southwest of the main road the area has an intrinsically rural character where built development, whilst present, does not dominate.’

He said it could only be considered as an ‘exception site’ to the Joint Local Plan in building outside settlements if at least 60 per cent of the housing were affordable for local people.

Graham Hutton, development director at Baker Estates, said: ‘Naturally we are disappointed that the inspector dismissed the appeal and, in honesty, rather surprised given the housing need evidenced by the council and the policy background. Our application was supported by all specialist consultees and officers and would have delivered affordable housing and bungalows, both of which are greatly needed.’